Have handled projects with Nokia Networks and has been pioneer in championing a massive roll out for Bharti Airtel in Bihar - Jharkhad and Odisha as a green field turn key project. Have also worked with Airtel and carried major assignments in Project Management. Have given great results & had a big contribution towards the on time & successful delivery of the launch project of Airtel Bihar/Jharkhand circle. Was SCM Head for S Tel. Has strong commercial acumen with strength in negotiating service and product agreement with various partners and vendors. A detail-oriented and personable management professional. As a seasoned business operations professional, brought efficiency in the procurement & logistics process of the organisations . An engineer by profession, a passionate human being & a born leader.