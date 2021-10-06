Mr Yeshwanth Raj Parasmal is the Co-Founder and Director of 21K School – India’s first online school. He holds experience of over two decades in designing and executing innovative curriculums and learning techniques that are directed at creating an ecosystem of application-based learning for students. Based out of Bangalore, Yeshwanth has spearheaded various entrepreneurial ventures including Strategum Eduserve and Vyaasa Learning Solutions aimed at benefiting students, teachers, and the education sector at large. Over the course of his enterprising career he has contributed to the establishment of 75 educational institutions and managing investments of over INR 1100 crore. In his current capacity, Yeshwanth has been working tirelessly to provide quality education to students located across the country by overcoming the challenges of access, equity, and affordability. Yeshwanth’s area of expertise lies in strategic planning, system development, culture, and value mapping along with change management, brand building, resource management and cost optimization for both the offline and online aspects of the educational landscape. With 21K School, Yeshwanth’s vision is to encourage and provide the new generation of homeschoolers with the best possible learning tools for a well-rounded, meaningful and joyful education