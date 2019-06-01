Founder of Digital Academy 360. A passionate biker and a traveller, Yogesh is the founder of Digital Academy 360. With over 8 plus years of experience as a Digital Marketing Consultant, Yogesh is a self-driven and committed individual with strong capabilities in multi-tasking. His industry knowledge and his acute sense of the marketing world has helped him develop and provide cutting edge training on different concepts of Digital Marketing. Armed with a motto of driving employment for the masses, Yogesh has trained more than 3,000 students successfully and helped them in building a career through the Academy.