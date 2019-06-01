Mukul Pasricha is an entrepreneur, speaker & the founder of Springhouse. He is the Co-founder of Springhouse and heads the Marketing and Sales at Spring House, a chain of collaborative work and living spaces that provides a nurturing environment for start-ups to grow. Being a people’s person and an ardent believer in teamwork, Mukul’s personal motto is, ‘I will find you and help you grow.’ He started the company in June 2014 and since then has managed to attract a myriad of people to his venture solely through his natural leadership quality and a pleasant sense of humor.