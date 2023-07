Yogesh Gupta is the Chief Business officer of Bimaplan and he brings in 20+ years of insurance experience. He was EVP at Bajaj Allianz prior to joining Bimaplan. He is Bancassurance (Private Banks/Public Sector Banks/Regional Rural Banks RRB, Co-Operative Banks, Small Finance Banks SFBs)/ Micro-Insurance Sales & Distribution & Third Party Distribution (TPD) Specialist.