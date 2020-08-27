Yogesh Agarwal completed his Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata. He is an Associate Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountant of India and also Fellow of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries – with a specialization in General Insurance from London and Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries of India. Prior to embarking on his entrepreneurial journey, Yogesh started his professional career as a Statutory Auditor with Anil Agarwal & Associates where his role largely focused on statutory and concurrent audit, payroll processing and taxation. He then went on to join Bhudev Chatterjee Consulting as an Actuarial Analyst. In 2012, he joined KPMG Global Services Pvt. Ltd as a Senior Actuarial Consultant where he covered Indian and International Insurers and Reinsurers on P&C Actuarial Reserving and Pricing, transaction advisory, model validation and development, technical provision under Solvency II, capital modelling and transfer pricing. In 2014, Yogesh lead the actuarial and risk function at Shriram General Insurance Company Limited as the Chief Actuary and Chief Risk Officer. He then moved to Universal Sompo General Insurance Ltd (India) as the Appointed Actuary and Chief Risk Officer where he was responsible for IRDAI’s stipulated statutory responsibilities, motor and health insurance pricing, product design, pricing of retail business, comprehensive analysis of the portfolio risk profiles, optimization of reinsurance strategies and assets liability management. In 2017, he joined Lux Actuaries & Analytics LLP, India as a Managing Partner. With a strong P&C and Employee Benefits actuarial background, his knowledge on valuation, pricing, reserving and product development has helped Lux acquire clients across Asia. He was an Employee Benefit Consultant to almost 300 companies in Asia which include top banks, insurance companies. Along with it, he was working as an Actuarial Consultant to multiple general insurance companies in India. Yogesh founded Onsurity Technologies Pvt. Ltd on 5th February 2020 with an aim to provide affordable healthcare and employee benefits to the employees of SMEs, MSMEs and Startups. When he is not working, he likes to read books and play badminton.