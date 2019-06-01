Yogesh Sahu is the Chief Executive Officer at M-Intellect Global, a custom IT software development company into businesses like Enterprise Mobility Solution, Mobile App Development, AI implementation, IoT solutions and SaaS platform for Startups. An expert in Internet and Technology, Yogesh has profound work experience of 14+ years in the industry. He sphereheads multiple IT and Technology functions, new product design and development, technical architecture design, mobile app development and integration, also the end-to-end programming across mobile platforms.





He consults businesses, right from MNCs to small enterprises and start-ups in the implementation of technology, providing end-to-end solutions, setting up processes. His strength lies in turning an idea into a product and scaling it.





Yogesh, also an eminent thought leader with a dream to transform the lives of thousands in rural India, has developed an app called ‘SmartGaon’, that not only connects an entire village population internally and with the developed world, but also serves as a knowledge and information centre, a market place, a helpline and a holistic development tool to make their ‘gaon’ a ‘SmartGaon’.





He has also pioneered a soon to be launched platform for creating Mobile apps in the Do-it-Yourself model, His zeal to innovate and create a change continues to grow as Yogesh is currently working towards the creation of Machine Learning and Smart IoT solutions to cater to the ever increasing demand of growing India!





Key Skills: Internet and Technology architect and strategist, Solution Specialist (PreSale) - IoT, AI, ML, Cyber Security, Technological Innovations, Project/ Program Management, DevOps, Git, NPD, Agile Methodology.