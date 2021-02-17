Yogi Sadana is CEO of CASHe, one of India’s fastest growing fintech-enabled app only lending platform for young working professionals. Yogi spearheads CASHe’s initiatives to help re-imagine its lending business through transformative technology and service offerings to bring highly customized financial products directly to its consumers. Appointed CEO in 2020, he is responsible for leading a dynamic team of professionals to achieve the company’s vision to put millions of underserved customers on a path to financial freedom by taking advantage of its cutting-edge technology and data-driven marketplace. Besides managing the role of the CEO, Yogi continues to serve as the CFO of the company, a title he has held since joining the company in 2017. Yogi is a Chartered Accountant with over 15 years of rich finance, strategy, business experience and has worked in leadership positions with large multinational organizations in the past.