Yogita Tulsiani has a master’s in business administration from ISB, Hyderabad. She has more than a decade’s experience in business development and consultancy across various industries in the UK, the USA, Europe and APAC. As the Director at IXCEED, Yogita has been instrumental in starting new lines of business. The Indian business scenario in the UK market was grappling with the issue of recruiting effective tech talent. The pain point was efficiently addressed by the intervention of IXCEED with Yogita at the helm. This helped the top ten Indian technology businesses to improve their footprint in European markets. Her tenure at IXCEED has seen a doubling of revenue and team size. Her mentorship has seen the company approach sustainable growth in terms of people, processes and policies.