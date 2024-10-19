Yug Bhatia is the Founder of ControlZ. By renewing pre-owned smartphones through a meticulous, multi-stage process, he has transformed the refurbished phone market into something aspirational. Under his leadership, ControlZ emerged with a simple yet powerful goal: to make refurbished phones feel as good as new, if not better. By turning the unpredictable world of refurbished tech into a structured and reliable category, ControlZ offers stylish, high-quality smartphones that align with both cutting-edge technology and sustainability. Now in his early 20s, Yug continues to push boundaries, proving that you can be eco-conscious without sacrificing performance or design. ControlZ is more than a business; it's a testament to a smarter, more evolved future—one where progress and responsibility work hand-in-hand.