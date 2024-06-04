Brands
YSTV
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

Videos

Yuvaraj Thanikachalam

A graduate of BSc Physics from the University of Madras, Yuvaraj Thanikachalam delved into technology by completing system and software engineering studies at NIIT, followed by an executive general management programme at IIM Lucknow. Fueled by a deep-seated passion for Web3 technology entrepreneurship, Thanikachalam founded Kreatorverse Product Studio, committed to developing centralised and decentralised internet ventures. Thanikachalam has spent over nine years at the forefront of building decentralised finance applications, primarily focusing on reshaping traditional finance paradigms into a thriving DeFi ecosystem. Renowned as a blockchain expert, design sprint facilitator, and agile product manager, he holds multiple certifications in these domains.
  • 4th Jun 2024
    Zero-knowledge proof blockchain for data privacy, personal data protection
    Opinion