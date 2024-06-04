A graduate of BSc Physics from the University of Madras, Yuvaraj Thanikachalam delved into technology by completing system and software engineering studies at NIIT, followed by an executive general management programme at IIM Lucknow. Fueled by a deep-seated passion for Web3 technology entrepreneurship, Thanikachalam founded Kreatorverse Product Studio, committed to developing centralised and decentralised internet ventures. Thanikachalam has spent over nine years at the forefront of building decentralised finance applications, primarily focusing on reshaping traditional finance paradigms into a thriving DeFi ecosystem. Renowned as a blockchain expert, design sprint facilitator, and agile product manager, he holds multiple certifications in these domains.