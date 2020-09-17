Mr. Zafar Imam is the CEO at FinShell, a leading financial services brand that introduced smartphone-based financial services in India powering two platforms OPPO Kash & realme PaySa. Zafar is one of the co-founders of the company and he was the Chief Business Officer and a Director in the company since April 2019. Zafar has two decades plus of experience in consumer banking and FinTech space. He served at Axis Bank for more than 13 years and worked in different roles building the consumer finance business. Along with his immense industry experience, a father of 2, Zafar brings his patience, maturity and strategy skills on the table. His interests include cooking, music and reading. He is a people’s person and believes in investing in people as that goes a long way. With Zafar as the Chief Business Officer, FinShell has witnessed exponential progress. The company has been able to launch five product lines within 12 months – personal loans, channel finance, mutual funds, UPI & Insurance.