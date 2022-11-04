Zaiba Sarang is the Co-Founder of iThink Logistics, a tech-enabled end-to-end courier aggregation service that lets clients ship and track with ease by choosing multiple courier partners on one platform. Before she incepted iThink, she successfully co-founded Depasser Infotech, a company that provides digital transformation and technology services to other companies. As one of the leaders at Depasser, she accrued confidence and cognizance of how tech-enabled businesses are operated. Subsequently, iThink was born in 2017.