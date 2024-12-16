Zakir Hussain Rangwala is the CEO and visionary leader of BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd. (BD Soft), a leading value-added IT security distributor in India. With a career spanning over two decades in the cybersecurity industry, Zakir has been instrumental in driving BD Soft's mission of delivering cutting-edge consumer, SMB, and enterprise-level solutions. His strategic partnerships with global brands like Foxit, Bitdefender, Holm Security, and Safetica have strengthened India's cybersecurity ecosystem. Known for his deep industry insights, Zakir is a prominent advocate for cybersecurity awareness and education. Under his leadership, BD Soft has expanded its footprint, empowering businesses and individuals to counter down modern cyber threats effectively.