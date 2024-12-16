Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Youtstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

Photo of Zakir Hussain Rangwala

Zakir Hussain Rangwala

Zakir Hussain Rangwala is the CEO and visionary leader of BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd. (BD Soft), a leading value-added IT security distributor in India. With a career spanning over two decades in the cybersecurity industry, Zakir has been instrumental in driving BD Soft's mission of delivering cutting-edge consumer, SMB, and enterprise-level solutions. His strategic partnerships with global brands like Foxit, Bitdefender, Holm Security, and Safetica have strengthened India's cybersecurity ecosystem. Known for his deep industry insights, Zakir is a prominent advocate for cybersecurity awareness and education. Under his leadership, BD Soft has expanded its footprint, empowering businesses and individuals to counter down modern cyber threats effectively.