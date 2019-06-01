A startup evangelist and a prominent figure in the Indian entrepreneurial ecosystem, Zishaan Hayath is the Founder and CEO of Toppr. Besides Toppr, Zishaan is a serial angel investor and has mentored a few Indian startups including Olacabs, Chaayos, SquadRun, AdPushup, Vacationlabs, Holachef, Qyk, NexGear, BiteClub and Orobind and Housing.com. He also runs a highly-regarded angel investment group called Powai Lake Ventures.Hailing from Hyderabad, Zishaanmoved to Mumbai in 2000 to study at IITBombay and was awarded the Institute Citation and two Institute Colors, besides the Young Alumni Achiever Award in 2015 by the institution.It was during this time that Zishaan came across the idea of Toppr.com after realizing that students in India were spending enormous amounts of money on coaching classes. Following thorough research, the education app was brought into existence in 2013. Presently, catering to 1.6 million registered students and helping them achieve their academic goals, Zishaan envisions making Toppr a leader in its space.