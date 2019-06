A startup evangelist and a prominent figure in the Indian entrepreneurial ecosystem, Zishaan Hayath is the Founder and CEO of Toppr.com (an adaptive learning app for classes 5th-12th). His motive with Toppr is to personalize learning for students by leveraging best-in- class technology. Besides Toppr, Zishaan is a serial angel investor and runs a highly-regarded angel investment group called Powai Lake Ventures.