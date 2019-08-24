All-new Triumph Daytona 765 Moto2 Limited Edition unveiled

The British motorcycle brand Triumph has unveiled the production version of Triumph Daytona 765. Limited to just 765 units for Asia and Europe, and further 765 units for North America, each of these bikes will get a laser etched limited edition number.





Based on Triumph’s Moto2 engine, Triumph Daytona 765 is the closest one can be to race-spec Moto2 machine on streets. At the heart of Triumph Daytona 765 is a 765 cc liquid-cooled, triple cylinder engine. Coupled to a 6-speed gearbox, the engine can produce 130 PS of power and 80 Nm of torque. A bi-directional quick shifter is standard. This powerplant was first seen in the Triumph Street Triple RS. Daytona’s engine gets 5 riding modes - Rain, Road, Sport, Track and Rider Configurable. These alter the throttle map, traction control and ABS settings to suit the rider depending on the riding conditions and style.













Triumph Daytona 765 is suspended over upside-down 43mm Öhlins NIX30 fork and a TTX36 monoshock in the rear. Both are fully adjustable for rebound, compression and damping. Braking duties are taken care of by superbike-spec lightweight Brembo Stylema brakes. Besides that, the Arrow Titanium race exhaust can has been created specially for the Triumph Daytona 765.





The bike with its aerodynamically chiseled body has a sharp look and comes in a unique Carbon Black, Graphite Grey and Aluminium Silver colour scheme.





The Daytona brand has been the pinnacle of middle supersports motorcycling. In fact, the previous generation model was capable of even giving the litre-class bikes a run for their money. And the new Triumph Daytona 765 will be no different. However, expect the bike to carry a premium price tag.





The new Triumph Daytona 765 will be available in Europe by early 2020. An India launch can be expected around the same time as well at Auto Expo 2020.