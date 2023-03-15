Honda launched new 100cc Shine at Rs 64,900; rivals Hero Splendor Plus

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India have launched a new 100cc model of Shine with introductory prices starting at Rs 64,900 (ex-showroom). This makes it the most affordable two-wheeler in Honda’s lineup in the country by a fair margin. It will rival other mass-market 100cc motorcycles like Hero Splendor and Bajaj Platina 100.

Bookings for this new Shine 100 have begun at all Honda dealerships across the country while production of the bike will start from April. Deliveries of the motorcycles are slated to commence in May.

Honda Shine 100

What’s new in this bike?

While by design, it is a replica of the larger Shine 125, the Shine 100 gets new underpinnings that support a completely new engine. The Shine 100 is powered by a 99.7cc single cylinder, air-cooled engine that makes 7.5 bhp and 8.05 Nm at 6,000rpm. The motor is compliant with the latest RDE (real drive emission) norms and is capable of running on E20 fuel (petrol with 20 percent ethanol blend).

It sits on a lightweight diamond frame which is suspended on telescopic forks up front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Braking is taken care of by drum units at both ends, complemented by a safety net of combination braking system (CBS). The bike gets a fuel pump outside its fuel tank making repair work easy and an auto-choke function, ensuring the bike starts irrespective of the ambient temperature.

Colour options on new Honda Shine 100

Other notable features on offer in Shine 100 a halogen headlight, side-stand inhibitor and combined braking system. Shine 100 boasts of a fairly long seat at 677mm, and a very accessible seat height at 786mm. The ground clearance stands at 168mm. Shine 100 will be offered in five colour options– a black base with red, blue, green, gold and grey stripes.

Rivals in the space

As mentioned earlier the new Shine 100 will compete against Hero Splendor Plus, and Bajaj Platina 100. The former is priced between Rs 72,076 and Rs 75,840, whereas the latter is available at Rs 67,475 (all priced ex-showroom). Honda is currently the second largest two-wheeler manufacturer in India and aims to dethrone Hero MotoCorp from the top position in the future.