Kawasaki launches BS-VI compliant Ninja 650 with new design and TFT instrumentation

Kawasaki Ninja 650 now comes with Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tyres, which offers improved grip than the outgoing BS-IV variant.

By YS Auto
23rd Jan 2020
Japanese motorcycle maker Kawasaki has launched the BS-VI compliant Ninja 650 in India, priced between Rs 6.45 lakh and Rs 6.75 lakh (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi). In comparison, the outgoing BS-IV version of the full-faired motorcycle is priced at Rs 5.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).


Kawasaki India also confirmed that this is the first time the Ninja 650 is being assembled locally in India. The fully-faired motorcycle was updated with a new design in October 2019. It gains new LED headlamps inspired by the ZX-6R. Besides that, the motorcycle gains a sharper body fairing, wider upper cowl, and a shorter windshield.


BS-VI Kawasaki Ninja 650
Kawasaki Z900 motorcycle unveiled at EICMA 2019 with electronic updates


Keeping up with the modern trend of coloured instrumentation, Kawasaki has added a 4.3-inch coloured instrumentation in the Ninja 650. A supporting smartphone application helps in transferring riding statistics. In terms of colour options, the BS-VI version of Ninja 650 will be retailed in Lime Green/Ebony (retailed in Europe only in KRT edition) and Pearl Flat Stardust White/Metallic Flat Spark Black.


Powering the two-wheeler is a 649cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled mill. The engine produces 68 PS of power and 64 Nm of torque (down by 1.7 Nm) and is coupled to a six-speed gearbox. Some of the features include a slipper clutch, dual-throttle valves, and a thicker pillion seat (5mm in the centre and 10 mm on the sides).


The suspension duties are overseen by a conventional 41 mm telescopic fork up front, and a horizontally backlink monoshock in the rear. Brakes include twin 300 mm discs in the front and 220 mm single disc in the rear. Kawasaki Ninja 650 has a kerb weight of 193 kg, a ground clearance of 130 mm, and an accessible 790 mm seat height.


Last year in December, Kawasaki had launched the BS-VI Z650, which is priced between Rs 6.25 lakh and Rs 6.50 lakh (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi).


(Edited by Suman Singh)


Hero MotoCorp to raise prices by up to Rs 2,000 from January 2020


Authors
YS Auto

