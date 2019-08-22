The South Korean carmaker Kia Motors has launched their first product in India Kia Seltos. Sharing the platform of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos starts at INR 9.69 lakhs and goes up to INR 15.99 lakhs (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi).





Manufactured at the Anantapur plant in Andhra Pradesh, Kia Seltos is retailed with 1.4-litre T GDI petrol, 1.5-litre Smartstream G petrol and a 1.5-litre CRDi VGT diesel engine. The 1.4 T GDi petrol engine is available with a 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT and it churns out 140 PS of power and 242 Nm torque. The 1.5-litre Smartstream G petrol unit produces 115 PS of power and 144 Nm of torque. This one is available with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed IVT. Besides that, the 1.5-litre CRDi VGT diesel engine churns out 115 PS power and 250 Nm torque. This powerplant option is available with 6-speed manual and 6-speed advance automatic.













Speaking at the launch, Mr. Kookhyun Shim, MD & CEO, Kia Motors India said,





“The Seltos has been one of the most ambitious projects for Kia Motors and even more so for Kia Motors India. The Seltos marks the arrival of Kia in India for the first time, and we have put our heart and soul into this product. The Seltos is all about surprising everyone with its premium features, distinctive design, supreme quality, refined and powerful engine options, addictive performance and so much more. It is BS-VI compliant and has undergone extensive testing to meet emission norms even with the currently available BS-IV fuel, which makes it future proof. For our new age digital savvy customer, we have also designed a complete digital journey from booking, sales and delivery to aftersales service thereby ensuring the most evolved ownership experience ever. I am confident that Seltos will redefine the entire mid SUV segment in India.”





The Kia Seltos will have two distinct design lines. A Tech Line aimed at family-oriented customers and GT Line aimed at enthusiasts who are young at heart. The mid-size SUV gets an 8.0-inch heads-up-display, 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment, a hi-tech sound mood lamp and a 360-degree surround view monitor. Besides that, Kia Seltos also gets a blind spot monitoring and world’s first connected air-purifier. Also, the SUV is fitted with a highly advanced proprietary UVO connect system with 37 unique features for a wireless and seamless communication with the car. Seltos is even fitted with an 8-speaker Bose Hi-Fi sound system.





Keeping safety on high priority, Kia Seltos is fitted with several safety features. These include ESC, VSM, and 6 airbags. Also, the SUV’s body is made using AHSS- Advanced high strength steel. The Kia Seltos is retailed in a of 8 solid colours and 5 dual tone options.





Kia Motors has currently produced 5,000 units a month of the Kia Seltos, while booking for the SUV stand at 32,035 units so far. Deliveries of the Seltos have now begun. Kia’s dealership network currently includes 265 customer touchpoints across 160 cities.