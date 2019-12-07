KTM 390 Adventure makes its India debut, to be available for sale from January 2020

The Austrian motorcycle manufacturer KTM has showcased the 390 Adventure at India Bike Week 2019. Fitted with several segment first features, the motorcycle will go on sale in India in January 2020 across all KTM showrooms in the country. Pricing details have not been unveiled yet but expect the motorcycle to carry a sticker price of around Rs 3 lakh.





Designed in lines of the multiple-time winner of Dakar Rally, 'KTM 450 Rally', the KTM 390 Adventure shares the powertrain and several electronics with the Duke 390. The new motorcycle was first unveiled at EICMA in Milan earlier in November and will be manufactured in Bajaj-KTM’s Chakan facility near Pune.









Speaking at the press conference, Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) of Bajaj Auto said, “KTM has nurtured a base of over 2.5 lakh biking enthusiasts in the last seven years through its Duke and RC range, offering them technology and performance they had never seen before. The adventure biking segment in India is starting to pick up steam over the last few years, backed by a widespread motorcycle touring culture. With the new KTM 390 Adventure, loaded with a host of first-in-class features like cornering ABS, off-road ABS, lean angle sensitive Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC), and Quickshifter+, we believe KTM will play a pivotal role in building the adventure motorcycle segment in the country.”





The suspension system in the 390 Adventure includes 43mm upside-down fork up front and a monoshock in the rear. However, interestingly, KTM has made no mention of adjustability option in the front fork as seen in the international spec version of the motorcycle.





Braking system in the 390 Adventure includes a 320mm disc in the front with four-piston radially mounted calliper, and a 230mm unit in the rear with a single-piston floating calliper. Also, both the callipers are sourced from Bybre. The motorcycle has a ground clearance of 200mm.





The output from the BS-VI compliant 373.2cc single cylinder mill is an unchanged 43PS of power and 37Nm of torque. the motorcycle has been given a 19-inch front and a 17-inch rear wheel combination, both shod with Metzeler Tourance tyres.





To aid long-distance travel, the KTM 390 Adventure is fitted with a large 14.5 litre fuel tank. Besides that, the headlamp is an LED unit while the instrumentation is a coloured TFT unit.









(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)







