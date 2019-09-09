New 2nd Generation 2020 Nissan Juke unveiled

SUV’s are the flavour of the season and Nissan is not slacking behind. The automaker has launched the new Juke for the European market and the car instantly stands out from the crowd. The DRL’s have been integrated into the front grill and the V they form gives the car a unique look which instantly has one hooked. This is followed by the low mounted headlamps which should be great for visibility and follow the trend of separate headlamp cluster and DRL’s, which double up as turn indicators, which has become very popular in this segment.





Unlike the earlier car, this one doesn’t have headlamps which flow into the bonnet giving it a cleaner front which also stands out from the crowd. Moving to the side profile of the car, the black wheel arches give the SUV a beefy look and make it look bigger than it actually is. This overhang on 19-inch diamond cut alloys give the SUV a premium look.





Sitting above the tyres, are the blackened A, B and C pillars and rear door handles integrated in the C pillar which tapers at the end to form a floating roof thanks to the dual tone colour Nissan has used. The tapering end also leaves the car with a coupe like feel which is another USP for the car.





Nissan gives the Juke a N-design package which offers aggressive design for bumpers and skirts which is highlighted by sporty and contrasting colours. From the rear, the LED lights cluster continue, and the sharp features give the car its perfect finishing touches.





The 2020 Nissan Juke is based on Nissan’s all-new platform, CMF-B, which makes the car lighter by 23 kgs and more spacious than its predecessor. According to Nissan, the new Juke has 58 mm extra legroom and 11 mm of extra headroom. Even the boot size has been increased by 20% to 422 litres.





Besides that, the new Juke gets an 8-inch touch screen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay and TomTom maps and Live Traffic for navigation. The infotainment system works with Nissan’s connect and offers in car WiFi for passengers. The Nissan Connect system can be controlled with a smartphone app. The infotainment system is connected to a Bose music system, with speakers integrated in the front headrest. The interiors have an optional dual tone Alcantara upholstery for people who want the interiors to match the exterior.





The Nissan Juke is mated to a 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine that puts out 117PS. This engine has a choice of a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with a paddle shifter.