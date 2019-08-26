Toyota Technical Training Institute (TTTI) celebrates Graduation of its 10th Batch

Bidadi, August 1st 2019: Toyota Technical Training Institute (TTTI), an institute designed to train bright talents from the rural corners of Karnataka, today celebrated its 10th convocation ceremony and conferred academic degrees to 42 students from the outgoing batch of 2016-19. The academic honors were handed over by Chief Guest, Mr. Ajay Kumar Jain, Chairman/Managing Director, PPAP Automotive Ltd., & President, Toyota Kirloskar Suppliers’ Association, along with Mr. Takayuki Kitagawa, Consul General of Japan, Bangalore, Mr. Atsunori Komeie, Senior Vice President, Mr. Shunichi Uchida, Chief Expert, Toyota Technical Skill Academy - Japan and senior management representatives from Toyota Kirloskar Motor – Mr. Masakazu Yoshimura – Managing Director, Mr. Shekar Viswanathan, Vice Chairman and Whole-time Director while proud parents, friends and relatives watched from the sea of audience members who turned out for the event.













For an industry that is struggling with a dearth of entry-level talent, TTTI inculcates world- class skills training to youth from the economically weaker sections of the society in rural Karnataka and provides a comprehensive three-year program that focuses on their holistic development with knowledge, skill, body and attitude. With a structure that ensures the highest standard of education, the curriculum offers a unique blend of complete learning experience, along with basic subjects, recreational activities and comprehensive training on automobile assembly, automobile paint, automobile weld and mechatronics. In addition, students are given practical training by applying the world renowned ‘Toyota Production Systems’ to the various manufacturing processes at the Toyota plant in Bidadi. Since its inception, the institute has trained over 573 students who have been inducted at Toyota Kirloskar Motor and other Toyota Group companies.













Congratulating the students, Mr. Mr. Takayuki Kitagawa, Consul General of Japan, Bangalore, said “I am very much pleased to be a part the 10th Convocation Ceremony of Toyota Technical Training Institute, which is helping shape a brighter future for the talented youth from economically disadvantaged backgrounds in Karnataka. We encourage more OEMs to follow this example so that they provide standard employable skills for more Indian youth. This would also definitely narrow the skill gap existing in the country and contribute to equalizing the skills required in the dynamic and ever evolving auto industry. This kind of initiatives will be facilitated by the collaboration in the area of skill development and technical exchanges among factories concerned.”





Appreciating Toyota’s vision in making the industry tomorrow ready, Chief Guest, Mr. Ajay Kumar said,





“India is a young country and we have some extraordinarily talented youngsters who must be nurtured and provided with the best possible training and opportunities to excel in the competitive society. We need more corporates like Toyota Kirloskar Motor to support Government’s Skill India initiative to create better opportunities, and platforms for the development of their talents. I would also like to congratulate the faculty and staff at Toyota Technical Training Institute for their efforts towards enhancing the skill set and employability of the rural youth and applaud all the outgoing students a bright future and a successful career.”













Congratulating the students, Mr. Atsunori Komeie, Senior Vice President said, “Toyota strongly believes that we have greater role in India than just manufacturing and selling the safest and environment-friendly cars. It goes beyond the core of our business to build a talent pool that can create a sustainable business environment. In-line with our commitment to the industry, Toyota Technical Training Institute has been a significant arm of Toyota for more than a decade. Our aim here is to create and nurture a best-in-class pool of talent through a curriculum, which not only develops talent but also benefits the entire industrial ecosystem with a workforce that imparts soft skills, ethics and principles. Therefore, it is indeed a proud moment for all of us when TTTI graduates excel in their career and leave a lasting impression on international platforms like World Skill competition etc.





We, as a corporate, will continue our commitment towards achieving the common goal of Skill India mission. TTTI is a great reflection of this belief, and illustrates Toyota’s dedication to fully supporting India on its way to self-sufficiency in the auto industry. Through our robust skill development curriculum, we will not only aim at adding value to every employee’s skill set, but also build a strong workforce for the industry as a whole” he added.





Established in the year 2007 as a part of Toyota’s social initiatives, the first batch of students from TTTI received their academic degrees in 2010 in the gracious presence of Dr. Abdul Kalam, Former President of India. The institute is a fully residential school. The objective of TTTI is to develop good corporate citizens equipped with Toyota specific methodologies and create learning opportunities for deserving individuals. This year TTTI has expanded intake capacity from 64 to 120 students, including 5 girls.













During the course, TTTI students also got an opportunity to participate in the National Skill Competition & World Skill Competition (Skill Olympics) in three categories namely - Mechatronics, Car Painting, Prototype Modelling. In 2017, at the 44th World Skills Competition held at Abu Dhabi, Mr. Kiran, employee of Toyota Kirloskar Motor won the bronze medal in the Prototype Modelling Skill, Mr. H Varun and Mr. T A Anand Kumar who are also alumni of TTTI and employees of TKM, ranked sixth in the Mechatronics Skill category.















