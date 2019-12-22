TVS Motors to introduce new coloured TFT instrumentation, and riding modes in Apache RR 310

TVS Apache RR 310 utilises the same powertrain, which also does duty in the BMW G 310R and G 310 GS.

By YS Auto
22nd Dec 2019
TVS Motors will be introducing a new coloured TFT instrumentation console for its flagship Apache RR 310. The orientation continues to be a vertically mounted unit, while the company may also offer smartphone connectivity.


The two-wheeler manufacturer introduced this feature recently in the Apache RTR 200 4V, though, the system in the RR 310 is expected to be far more advanced. The new instrumentation system will be offered in the RR 310 when the company launches the BS-VI compliant version.


Besides that, the motorcycle is also expected to get riding modes (the first Indian internal combustion motorcycle to get this feature). One of these modes will be ‘Urban’.


TVS Apache RR 310

The Apache RR 310 will also gain new dual-tone colour options along with a minor sticker upgrade. Other features like dual LED headlamps, split seats, and a race-tuned slipper clutch. The suspension duties are overseen by upside-down fork up front and a monoshock in the rear. Anchoring duties are taken care of by a 300 mm petal disc in the front and 240 mm unit in the rear. A dual-channel ABS adds to the safety net.


TVS Apache RR 310 is powered by a 312.2cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, reverse inclined engine. The gearbox is a six-speed unit. In its present BS-IV compliant tune, the engine produces 34 PS of power and 27.3 Nm of torque. The BS-VI powertrain is expected to have a slight reduction in output. Further, the motorcycle has a ground clearance of 180 mm, a seat height of 810 mm, and a kerb weight of 169.5 kg.


However, we would love to see TVS increase the size of the fuel tank from the 11-litre unit in the present one. This will help the Apache RR 310 become an even better sports tourer.


TVS retails the Apache RR 310 for Rs 2.28 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), and the upcoming BS-VI version is expected to become costlier by around 10 to 15 percent.


(Edited by Suman Singh)

