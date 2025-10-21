Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Analyzehive is a creative technology agency building world-class digital experiences. We blend strategic branding with innovative AI solutions to help ambitious brands scale globally. A member of Nvidia Connect Program and A digital Service Supplier of United Nations Organizations.
"Analyzehive is a creative technology agency where concept meets creativity. We partner with ambitious brands globally to build world-class digital experiences that drive growth and establish market leadership. Our expertise spans the full digital spectrum, from foundational brand strategy, UI/UX design, and custom website development to crafting high-impact digital marketing campaigns. What truly sets us apart is our deep capability in artificial intelligence. We develop innovative solutions, from our proprietary AI driver-monitoring system, Synapse, to our game-changing AI-powered model photoshoot service for the fashion and e-commerce industries. Our work has earned global recognition from platforms like TiE and Maruti Suzuki, and we are proud members of the NVIDIA Connect and A digital Service Supplier of United Nations Organizations. We are a strategic partner dedicated to turning our clients' vision into a tangible, high-impact reality."
Legal Name
:
Beehive Media Advertisement
Headquarters
:
Kolkata, West Bengal, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2022
No. of Employees
:
<10
Core Team
:
2022
Company Incorporation
Analyzehive was founded to bridge the gap between creative concepts and innovative technology, helping ambitious brands build world-class digital experiences.
Product Launch
Launched our proprietary AI Model Photoshoot service, a game-changing solution for fashion & e-commerce, and Driver Monitoring System (Project Name: Synapse) where we ranked Top 40 Globally at TiE U.
Accelerator / Incubator Program
Accepted into the NVIDIA Connect program, validating our expertise in building high-performance AI solutions and placing us within their prestigious global ecosystem of tech innovators.
B2B
We partner with ambitious D2C and B2B brands globally, primarily in the tech, fashion, and e-commerce sectors, helping them scale with strategic branding and innovative AI-powered digital experiences.
Client Segment
:
Energy,
FMCG,
HealthTech / MedTech / Healthcare,
Real Estate
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise
Target Geography
:
Sociomix is a global blogging and social storytelling platform that empowers creators to share thoughtful, long-form, and bias-free content across diverse topics like art, lifestyle, entertainment, and social issues. With multilingual support and AI-powered translation tools, it fosters a respectful, inclusive community focused on meaningful dialogue and genuine connection, enabling users worldwide to express ideas without language barriers or algorithmic constraints.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions
Sociomix is a global blogging and social storytelling platform that empowers creators to share thoughtful, long-form, and bias-free content across diverse topics like art, lifestyle, entertainment, and social issues. With multilingual support and AI-powered translation tools, it fosters a respectful, inclusive community focused on meaningful dialogue and genuine connection, enabling users worldwide to express ideas without language barriers or algorithmic constraints.