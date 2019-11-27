Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
We’re simply building an alternate path. (The Plan B) Education isn’t just the skills you learn, It’s what you do with it At Braаnd School, our vision is to build an alternate space — a space for the people who wish to navigate the world by building things they love and pursuing what they’re passionate about. After all, we’re currently in a world where Design & Marketing skills is making it simpler for people to choose their career path from Jobs, to freelancer, to content creator, gamer & just do what they love.
Take your love for scrolling and clicking to the next level, with our AI Powered Digital Marketing Course in Siliguri. We believe in learning by doing. You won’t just be reading theories about digital marketing – You’ll be to applying them in real life scenarios too. From day one, we’ll walk you through different digital marketing techniques while you create and grow your venture. We’re simply building an alternate path. (The Plan B) “Education isn’t just the skills you learn, It’s what you do with it” At Braаnd School, our vision is to build an alternate space — a space for the people who wish to navigate the world by building things they love and pursuing what they’re passionate about. After all, we’re currently in a world where Design & Marketing skills is making it simpler for people to choose their career path from Jobs, to freelancer, to content creator, gamer & just do what they love. #1 BRANDINGSchoolofNorthBengal
2023
Aug | Company Incorporation
Company Incorporated on this day
B2C
We target aspiring entrepreneurs, students, and individuals who want to learn branding, marketing, and digital skills to build successful careers and personal brands.
User Age
:
18 to 25
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income
Location
:
B2B
We target startups, SMEs, and local businesses seeking branding, digital marketing, and growth solutions to build strong market presence and connect effectively with their audience.”
Client Segment
:
Enterprise Tech
Target Companies
:
Small Enterprise
Target Geography
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions