Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Darshan Healthcare Pvt. Ltd
Darshan Healthcare Pvt. Ltd is manufacturers of API and Intermediates
Legal Name
:
Darshan Healthcare Pvt Ltd
Headquarters
:
Ankleshwar, Gujarat, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2010
No. of Employees
:
61 to 100
Core Team
:
1.
Suresh Dobariya
Founder
2010
Oct | Company Incorporation
Darshan Healthcate Private Limited is a global pharmaceutical APIs & Intermediates manufacturing company, which is renowned internationally for its perfection standards and efficacy of the outcomes.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions