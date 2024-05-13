Brands
Dhaksha Drones is the best drone company in India, delivering cutting-edge solutions for agriculture, defense, and commercial applications.
Recognized as a leading drone best company, Dhaksha combines advanced UAV technology with precision engineering to offer versatile drones that meet the unique demands of various sectors. For agriculture purposes, Dhaksha Drones provides highly efficient drones designed for crop monitoring, pesticide spraying, and yield optimization, making farming smarter and more sustainable. These drones for agriculture purpose significantly reduce manual labor while boosting productivity and operational efficiency. In the defense sector, Dhaksha is at the forefront of developing defense drones for surveillance, reconnaissance, and tactical missions. Our drones support national security initiatives with real-time data intelligence, night vision, and autonomous navigation systems. Dhaksha also caters to a wide range of commercial drone needs including aerial mapping, industrial inspections, logistics, and disaster response. With a commitment to innovation, quality, and safety, we manufacture drones that are DGCA-approved and built to global standards.
Dhaksha’s ‘DH-Agrigator-E10 Plus’ is a cutting-edge Kisan drone equipped with a 10-liter spray tank and a powerful 25,200 mAh battery that allows it to cover up to 3 acres on a single charge.
B2B
Client Segment
:
Aerospace & Defense,
AgriTech,
Government & Military,
Robotics,
Services
Target Companies
:
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
User Age
:
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
