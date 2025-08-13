Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
DigiLabs provides cloud-based virtual labs with real-world, hands-on experiences for learners to build practical tech skills.
DigiLabs is a virtual lab platform designed for individuals and institutions seeking practical, hands-on experience in today's most in-demand technologies. It focuses on delivering real-world learning through cloud-based environments that simulate actual workplace scenarios. Whether you're a student looking to supplement your education or a professional upskilling for your next role, DigiLabs offers a space to learn by doing without the need for complex local setups or expensive hardware.
2024
Accelerator / Incubator Program
IBM Cloud, DigiLabs, and TechData hosted EduFest 2024 in Coimbatore, uniting educators, students, and industry leaders to explore emerging tech.
B2B
For schools and colleges students should learn education through cloud virtual lab powered by IBM Cloud. Students can access through anywhere. just having a computer is enough for to learn. our motivate is to make students to learn and grow.
Client Segment
:
Software,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions