Why these VCs want to focus on India's gaming sector; Western Digital's plans to tap into deep tech startups
Lumikai Fund, launched by Justin Shriram Keeling and Salone Sehgal, aims to be the first source of institutional capital for early-stage gaming and interactive media startups in India.
Investing in India's gaming sector
Western Digital and India's deep tech startups
US-based top data storage tech company Western Digital has launched Data Innovation Bazaar to tap into the opportunities that India’s deep tech startups present.
Identifying COVID-19 high-risk zones
Thinkerbell Labs has developed Chakravyuh, a new product that takes body temperature data at citizen touchpoints, analyses and predicts spread patterns, and collects metadata.
Dos and don'ts of pitching your startup
Karan Mohla, Partner, Chiratae Ventures, talks about different factors founders and entrepreneurs need to keep in mind while pitching to an investor.
Using AI to enable location-based experiences
Nextbillionai is reworking maps technology to provide solutions for the logistics, ride-hailing, fleet management, ecommerce, delivery, and autonomous driving industries.
Delivering end-to-end courier solutions
Logistics startup Rapid Delivery seamlessly integrates supply chain processes and reduces non-delivery ratio, delivering end-to-end courier solutions to ecommerce players.
Meet the class 12 student fighting climate change
Mehul Kumat, a class 12 student from Udaipur, is attempting to restore the ecological community around Udaipur through his NGO Kritaash.
