Why these VCs want to focus on India's gaming sector; Western Digital's plans to tap into deep tech startups

Lumikai Fund, launched by Justin Shriram Keeling and Salone Sehgal, aims to be the first source of institutional capital for early-stage gaming and interactive media startups in India.

By Team YS
25th Aug 2020
Investing in India's gaming sector

lumikai

Lumikai Fund, launched by Justin Shriram Keeling and Salone Sehgal, aims to be the first source of institutional capital for early-stage gaming and interactive media startups in India.


Western Digital and India's deep tech startups

Western Digital

Western Digital executives (from left): Supria DhandaVice President and Country Manager, India; Guruswamy GaneshSenior Vice President - Data Storage Products Group, and Siva Sivaram, President - Technology and Strategy

US-based top data storage tech company Western Digital has launched Data Innovation Bazaar to tap into the opportunities that India’s deep tech startups present.


Identifying COVID-19 high-risk zones

Thinkerbell labs

Thinkerbell Labs previously known as Project Mudra began its journey as an independent research project by the co-founders at BITS Pilani Goa. Credit: Thinkerbell Labs

Thinkerbell Labs has developed Chakravyuh, a new product that takes body temperature data at citizen touchpoints, analyses and predicts spread patterns, and collects metadata.


Dos and don'ts of pitching your startup

Karan Mohla, Executive Director at Chiratae Ventures

Karan Mohla, Executive Director at Chiratae Ventures

Karan Mohla, Partner, Chiratae Ventures, talks about different factors founders and entrepreneurs need to keep in mind while pitching to an investor.


Using AI to enable location-based experiences

Nextbillionai founders

Nextbillionai founders: Gaurav Bubna (left) and Ajay Bulusu

Nextbillionai is reworking maps technology to provide solutions for the logistics, ride-hailing, fleet management, ecommerce, delivery, and autonomous driving industries.


Delivering end-to-end courier solutions

Rapid Delivery

Rapid Delivery team, image by Rapid Delivery

Logistics startup Rapid Delivery seamlessly integrates supply chain processes and reduces non-delivery ratio, delivering end-to-end courier solutions to ecommerce players.


Meet the class 12 student fighting climate change

Mehul Kumut

17-year-old Mehul Kumut.

Mehul Kumat, a class 12 student from Udaipur, is attempting to restore the ecological community around Udaipur through his NGO Kritaash.


