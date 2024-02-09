Brands
Dynamic Netsoft Technologies is a leading Microsoft Certified Gold Partner and a Global ISV , providing vertical-specific solutions built on the D365
Dynamic Netsoft has established itself as a leader in property and construction ERP solutions, offering tailored services and a client-centric approach. With headquarters in India and global offices in the USA, UAE, and Saudi Arabia, the company combines technical expertise with industry insight to deliver innovative solutions, including advanced financial ERP systems and bespoke tools.
Legal Name
:
Dynamic Netsoft PVT LTD
Headquarters
:
Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2011
No. of Employees
:
101 to 150
Core Team
:
1.
SIRAJ
2011
Company Incorporation
B2B
Client Segment
:
Administrative Services,
Software
Target Companies
:
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
