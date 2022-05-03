Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
KhetiGaadi is India’s leading digital platform dedicated to agriculture.
KhetiGaadi is India’s leading digital platform dedicated to agriculture, offering a one-stop solution for farmers to buy, sell, compare, and learn about tractors, farm equipment, and agri-products. With expert reviews, real-time pricing, and easy financing options, KhetiGaadi empowers farmers with the right knowledge and tools to make informed farming decisions.
Legal Name
:
ATFEM KHETIGAADI PRIVATE LIMITED
Headquarters
:
Pune, Maharashtra, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2016
No. of Employees
:
<10
Core Team
:
2016
Company Incorporation
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.