Noccarc is a medical devices company building smart medical devices for Critical Care. Founded by IIT Kanpur alumni and headquartered in Pune. Born from a vision to reduce India’s import dependence in healthcare technology, Noccarc is transforming critical care for hospitals across India and beyond. Since launch of its 1st product, an ICU ventilator in 2020, Noccarc has supplied 4000+ ICU ventilators across both private and government hospitals across India. Noccarc's flagship product V730i ICU Ventilator is a BIS Certified, Compressor-based High-end smart ICU ventilator for adult, paediatric, and neonatal patients. It comes with smart capabilities like remote monitoring, diagnostics, Tele ICU enabled, Service Call-back feature. Noccarc has also introduced NX5 Patient Monitor in its smart medical device portfolio.