Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Revolutionizing Critical Care with Next-Gen Smart Medical Devices
Noccarc is a medical devices company building smart medical devices for Critical Care. Founded by IIT Kanpur alumni and headquartered in Pune. Born from a vision to reduce India’s import dependence in healthcare technology, Noccarc is transforming critical care for hospitals across India and beyond. Since launch of its 1st product, an ICU ventilator in 2020, Noccarc has supplied 4000+ ICU ventilators across both private and government hospitals across India. Noccarc's flagship product V730i ICU Ventilator is a BIS Certified, Compressor-based High-end smart ICU ventilator for adult, paediatric, and neonatal patients. It comes with smart capabilities like remote monitoring, diagnostics, Tele ICU enabled, Service Call-back feature. Noccarc has also introduced NX5 Patient Monitor in its smart medical device portfolio.
2017
Company Incorporation
Co-founded by IIT Kanpur alumni. Started making water-less solar panel cleaning robots; now patent granted technology.
2019
Raised Funding
Led by Indian Angel Network, the company has not just been funded, but also been fortunate to be mentored by key business leaders including Dr. Saurabh Srivastava and Dr. Ajai Chowdhry, to name a few.
2020
Product Launch
Decided to help India fight covid, developed an ICU ventilator and supplied 2800+ ventilators across India during Covid period. Setup a fully-digital manufacturing facility with capacity of manufacturing 100 ventilators per day.
Became Profitable
Noccarc has been a fast-paced company with the achievement of positive cash-flow in a short time span of less than 4 years, which is quite uncommon in the manufacturing industry. This helped the company to self-nurture in further operations
2021
Key Customer Milestone
NOCCARC V310 crossed an installation base of 3000 ventilators in government & private hospitals across the nation. This estimates to include 2-3% market share in the category, which is a huge success for a company within the 1st year of the launch.
B2B
Sale of Medical devices to healthcare infrastructures through the channel partner network across India. Additionally, B2G sales of these devices to the government healthcare infrastructures
Client Segment
:
HealthTech / MedTech / Healthcare
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions