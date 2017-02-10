Rare Blings: Redefining Everyday Luxury in Jewellery In an era where jewellery often sits at two extremes fine jewellery that demands care and comes at a premium, and fashion accessories that fade too soon Rare Blings offers a refreshing alternative. The contemporary jewellery brand is redefining modern luxury through sculptural stainless-steel designs that blend durability, design, and emotion. It’s everyday elegance that lasts. Founded by Swati Gupta, Rare Blings was born from a simple frustration jewellery that either tarnished too quickly or was too precious to wear every day. Swati envisioned a brand that could bridge this gap, creating pieces that women could truly live in. “I wanted to design jewellery that was bold yet minimal, lasting yet light, luxurious yet approachable,” she says. Rare Blings designs and sells premium stainless-steel jewellery including sculptural hoops, statement rings, cuffs, charm bracelets, and elegant chains. Each piece is crafted for durability, versatility, and timeless design, merging art-inspired aesthetics with everyday practicality. The brand’s pieces are waterproof, sweatproof, tarnish-free, and hypoallergenic, offering an effortless balance between beauty and function. At its core, Rare Blings serves the urban woman aged 20 to 45 confident, creative, and expressive. She values individuality, design, and meaningful luxury over traditional status symbols. “Our customer celebrates herself,” Swati explains. “She buys jewellery not for an occasion, but because it makes her feel good it’s an extension of her personality.” The brand’s unique value lies in its approach to functional beauty and conscious design. Rare Blings brings fine design into everyday wear through durable stainless steel, ensuring longevity without compromising on aesthetic appeal. Its philosophy “Less bling, more meaning” guides every creation. Each piece arrives in the brand’s iconic pink box, a detail that has quickly become a recognizable emblem of joy, self-expression, and celebration. Operating through a Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) model, Rare Blings sells exclusively via its website and social platforms. This approach ensures a direct connection with customers and offers an experience-driven shopping journey built on trust and authenticity. Currently bootstrapped, the brand remains self-funded, allowing it to maintain creative freedom and complete control over design and brand direction. Rare Blings’ revenue streams include direct-to-consumer online sales, limited-edition collection drops, festive and wedding collaborations, and corporate or bespoke gifting partnerships. Despite being young, the brand has already established a loyal community online, with repeat customers and strong engagement across digital channels. It has also collaborated with fashion stylists and digital creators, organically strengthening its presence in the lifestyle and jewellery space. Swati Gupta, the driving force behind Rare Blings, brings together a rare combination of technical skill and marketing expertise. A certified jewellery designer and manufacturer, she completed her training from one of India’s leading institutes, specializing in both creative design and technical execution. Her proficiency in CAD-CAM technology gives her a strong foundation in 3D design and modern production processes. Before launching Rare Blings, Swati managed a jewellery manufacturing unit, where she oversaw product development, sourcing, and quality control. This experience helped her understand not just the artistry but also the structural backbone of jewellery making. To complement her creative background, she pursued a Digital Marketing certification from the Indian School of Business (ISB) and spent over three years in digital brand marketing — mastering consumer insights, storytelling, and e-commerce growth strategies. This blend of craftsmanship and digital acumen reflects in Rare Blings’ design language and brand positioning. “I’ve always believed design should be both beautiful and functional,” says Swati. “My journey from manufacturing floors to digital campaigns taught me that jewellery can be artistic and accessible, durable and desirable. That belief became the foundation of Rare Blings.” The brand’s journey, however, hasn’t been without challenges. Changing consumer perception of stainless steel as a premium material, balancing minimalism with India’s love for statement jewellery, and scaling while maintaining quality are hurdles Swati continues to navigate. Yet, these challenges have shaped the brand’s resilience and focus on long-term value creation over quick trends. Looking ahead, Rare Blings has ambitious plans. The upcoming Rare Blings Fine Line will introduce 9K gold jewellery featuring lab-grown diamonds and coloured gemstones, blending sustainable luxury with timeless appeal. The brand also plans to expand globally through international e-commerce and curated retail pop-ups in key fashion cities. Future goals include personalized and monogrammed pieces, experiential retail studios, and continued commitment to eco-conscious packaging and recyclable materials. From stainless steel to fine gold, from local beginnings to global aspirations, Rare Blings is more than just a jewellery brand it’s a movement towards modern, sustainable, and self-expressive luxury. With its unique blend of artistry, technology, and authenticity, Rare Blings is set to shine not just as a product, but as a philosophy of what modern elegance truly means.