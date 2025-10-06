Our Heritage & Craftsmanship RIVERBEND’s story began in 2000 with a tannery founded by our forefathers, driven by a commitment to high-quality, sustainable leather. In 2010, we expanded into shoe manufacturing, combining traditional techniques with modern machinery. Under our parent company Dyecode Craft (registered as FINE LEATHERS IMPEX), we spent years perfecting our craft while supplying premium leather goods to global brands. With RIVERBEND, we bring this same dedication directly to customers—creating artisanal shoes that blend timeless design with luxury. Every pair is crafted in our own factory, where skilled artisans and advanced technology come together to ensure exceptional quality and finish.