Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
We turn complex enterprise problems into deployed AI systems — without off-the-shelf compromises.
Enterprises today face a storm of legacy systems, overwhelming data and relentless change. At Sereno, we partner with India’s largest organisations to clear that storm with purpose-built generative AI systems- designed, deployed, and operating in production, not as idle pilots. Our deep-tech team of 70+ years of combined AI expertise works from first principles: we listen to your challenges, engineer a solution that fits your infrastructure, and integrate with cloud, on-prem or hybrid setups. Vision-based automation, enterprise-grade LLMs, agents and workflows: we deliver them all with enterprise security, scale and speed. We don’t just keep up with AI’s pace- we help define it. If your ambition is real transformation (not buzz), Sereno Volante is your partner in making AI operational, dependable and enduring.
Legal Name
:
SerenoVolante Software Services Private Limited
Headquarters
:
Mumbai, Maharashtra , India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2024
No. of Employees
:
11 to 20
Core Team
:
2024
Company Incorporation
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions