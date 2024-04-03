Content-to-commerce firm The Good Glamm Group has entered into a joint venture with American entrepreneur and former tennis player Serena Williams to launch a makeup line, enabling the Mumbai-based firm to establish its footprint in the US market.

Wyn by Serena Williams will offer 91 shades across 10 categories of face, lip, and eye products through an exclusive partnership with US-based retailer Ulta Beauty. This includes concealers, lip and cheek tints, matte lipsticks, and mascara.

Ulta Beauty is a major retail chain in the US with nearly 700 offline stores in the country.

The Good Glamm Group expects its international business to account for 25-35% of its overall group revenue by the end of next year, the firm said in a statement on Thursday. The company is also preparing for a public market listing in October 2025, aiming to make global expansion a key part of the move.

While India is expected to experience robust growth, the US market offers a significantly higher margin profile, according to the company.

“It’s a privilege to partner with Serena, work with her to bring life to her vision of WYN BEAUTY and create products that truly deliver high performance, synonymous with what she stands for,” says Darpan Sanghvi, Founder of Good Glamm Group.

Serena Williams added, “To me, beauty has always been about self-expression and stepping into the best version of myself. Throughout my career, I was always searching for makeup that looked good after hours on the court, mixing products myself and creating my own formulas while travelling the world. As I evolved and remained active both on and off the court, I needed products I could apply at 7 am before a full day of meetings, spending time with my kids, making time for the things I love and still look good at the end of the day.”

“I needed makeup that could truly move with me. That's the intention behind WYN BEAUTY—for people to live in it every single day of their lives and enhance the beauty they already have.”