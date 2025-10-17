Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Wing Path Aviation Academy is a premier pilot training institute located near MG Road, Bangalore. We offer a wide range of pilot training programs, including Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL), Private Pilot Licence (PPL), Airline Transport Pilot Licence (ATPL), Cadet Pilot Programs, NIOS courses, and Mock Exams.
Wing Path Aviation Academy passionately trains and mentors aspiring aviators, emphasizing personalized guidance, expert knowledge, and collaborative growth, empowering students to excel and achieve their dreams in the aviation world. At Wing Path, we are committed to delivering high-quality education, hands-on training, and personalized guidance to help aspiring pilots achieve their aviation dreams.
Legal Name
:
Wing Path Aviation Academy
Headquarters
:
Bengaluru, Karnataka, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2024
No. of Employees
:
11 to 20
Core Team
:
2024
Company Incorporation
Wing Path Aviation Academy incorporated in Bengaluru to deliver DGCA ground classes, cadet selection prep, and career counselling for pilot aspirants across India.
B2C
Aspirants aged 17–28 across India who want to become airline pilots—seeking DGCA ground classes, cadet (ADAPT/COMPASS, GD/PI) prep, CPL guidance, and counselling for parents, with online/offline study options.
User Age
:
18 to 25
User Income
:
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions