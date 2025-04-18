Brands
BCCM empowers youth through skill development, global education, and career-focused learning, transforming lives from Darbhanga to the world.
BCCM, founded in Darbhanga, Bihar, is India’s fastest-growing EdTech and skill-development enterprise, redefining education, employability, and global learning. Under the visionary leadership of Mr. Deepak Jha, BCCM has transformed from a modest local hospitality institute into a multi-vertical global powerhouse, including the internationally recognized BCCM Swiss Business School. Through its diverse initiatives — BCCM Skill School, BCCM Job Link, BCCM Global, and premium academic programs — the company empowers over 15,000 youth annually, equipping them with world-class skills, practical knowledge, global exposure, and meaningful careers. Built on a foundation of innovation, credibility, and self-sustained growth, BCCM is not just expanding—it is setting new benchmarks for education and employability. Its programs combine cutting-edge technology, industry-aligned learning, and international standards to ensure students are ready to compete and succeed anywhere in the world. By bridging the gap between talent and opportunity, BCCM is transforming lives from Bihar to the global stage at record speed, inspiring a generation of youth to dream bigger, achieve higher, and contribute meaningfully to India’s growth story. With a vision to lead the next wave of global EdTech innovation, BCCM is on its path to becoming a world-class educational unicorn, demonstrating that world-changing impact can originate from India’s heartland.
2022
Company Incorporation
B2B
BCCM.IN empowers educational institutions and enterprises with cutting-edge EdTech solutions, enabling scalable learning, skill enhancement, and transformative digital education experiences.”
Client Segment
:
Education,
Government & Military,
Travel/Hospitality,
Recruitment
Target Companies
:
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
BCCM.IN provides students, lifelong learners, and skill seekers with innovative, accessible, and personalized digital learning solutions to achieve academic success and career growth.”
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
