Sprinklr aims to expand into India enterprise software market

Sprinklr, the US-headquartered enterprise software company which provides unified customer experience management solutions, plans to strengthen its presence in the Indian market—for business and talent.

Founded in 2009 by Ragy Thomas, the New York-headquartered company has been operating in India since 2012 with a research and development centre in Gurugram.

“India is a place of tremendous growth as well as opportunity and we are going to double down on this,” ﻿Sprinklr﻿ CEO Ragy Thomas said in an interaction with YourStory.

1230 people loved this story How SimpleCRM is helping companies reach their customers better using AI and ML

Sprinklr, which counts companies such as Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Bank, and Lenskart as its clients in India, is expecting to widen its horizon. Thomas said it would hire more sales personnel to tap into newer segments.

The company expects sizeable growth opportunities from IT services companies, business process management firms, and the government sector.

“There is a lot of interest in the government to use Sprinklr technology platform to improve citizen services,” Thomas said.

Sprinklr is already engaged with the Qatar government for digital engagement of services and receiving feedback.

India comes under the growth market segment for Sprinklr, recording 40% annual growth for the company.

Thomas said it is looking at D2C brands, telecom companies and automotive firms as potential target customers. The company is also looking to expand its R&D activity in India by hiring high-quality technical talent.

Sprinklr's technology platform is largely deployed in customer-facing functions of marketing and advertising. The four main suites of solutions are: engagement with digital channels, inside product sales, marketing and advertising, and contact centre customer solutions.

Thomas claimed that the technology platform is able to provide varied benefits for their customers like improving the productivity of the customer-facing employees, reducing the time taken for a resolution, and lowering the dissatisfaction level among the users.

Sprinklr is also now heavily investing in the area of generative artificial intelligence given its own investment over the last five years in the field of AI. According to Thomas, every platform is built on AI and combined with GenAI it has an intuitive understanding of customer requirements.