Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesPartner with UsMyStoryYS Research
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

News

IndiGo posts Rs 189 Cr profit in September quarter

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, said its net profit, excluding foreign exchange loss, stood at Rs 806.1 crore in the September quarter.

Press Trust of India312 Stories
IndiGo posts Rs 189 Cr profit in September quarter

Friday November 03, 2023,

2 min Read

IndiGo on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 188.9 crore for the three months ended September, as the country's largest airline remained in the black for four straight quarters, boosted by higher traffic and increased capacity.

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, had posted a loss of Rs 1,583.3 crore in the year-ago period, according to a release.

The net profit, excluding foreign exchange loss, stood at Rs 806.1 crore in the latest September quarter.

In the second quarter of the current fiscal, IndiGo's total income jumped 20.6% to Rs 15,502.9 crore. In the same period a year ago, the total income stood at Rs 12,852.3 crore.

For four consecutive quarters, IndiGo has delivered profitable growth, demonstrating effective execution of its plans and strategy coupled with strong demand, the release said.

"With our clear strategy and focus on execution, we have completed a full cycle and remained profitable for the last four quarters," IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said.

The airline's capacity increased 27.7% in the September quarter, which is "seasonally the weakest quarter", as per the release. Yield declined by 12.4% and load factor improved by 4.1 points to 83.3%, it said.

During the quarter, the number of passengers rose 33.4% to 26.3 million.

"Third quarter of fiscal year 2024 capacity in terms of ASKs is expected to increase by around 25% as compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2023," the release said. ASK or Available Seat Kilometres is an indicator of capacity.

At the end of September, IndiGo's total cash balance stood at Rs 30,665.8 crore and had a fleet of 334 planes.

In September, IndiGo's domestic market share stood at 63.4%, according to the latest official data.

Shares of IndiGo gained nearly 1% to close at Rs 2,509 apiece on the BSE.

Edited by Suman Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5