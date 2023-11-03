Menu
Corporate

Infosys subsidiary disrupted by cyber attack

The cyber attack on Infosys’ business process management subsidiary led to non-availability of certain applications and systems.

Thimmaya Poojary1800 Stories
Infosys subsidiary disrupted by cyber attack

Friday November 03, 2023,

2 min Read

India’s second-largest IT services exporter Infosys said one of its subsidiaries—Infosys McCamish Systems—was subjected to a cyber attack which led to the non-availability of certain applications and systems of the unit.

In a statement to the stock exchanges, the company said, “Infosys McCamish Systems (“IMS”), a subsidiary of Infosys BPM Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of Infosys Limited) has become aware of a cybersecurity event resulting in non-availability of certain applications and systems in IMS.”

Infosys McCamish is part of the company’s business process management (BPM) segment, which is headquartered in the US and is focused on the life insurance sector.

Infosys

1157 people loved this story

Infosys Q2 net profit rises 3.1% to Rs 6,215 Cr; revises FY24 revenue forecast

The IT services company noted that data protection and cybersecurity are of utmost importance to them. “We are working with a leading cybersecurity products provider to resolve this at the earliest and have also launched an independent investigation with them to identify potential impact on systems and data,” Infosys said in the notice.

Meanwhile, Infosys also announced the opening of a new centre in Sofia, Bulgaria. The company noted that Bulgaria has built a reputation as an attractive market for IT development thanks to its advanced IT infrastructure, strong pool of local IT specialists, and excellent IT knowledge. Located in the nation’s capital, this centre will provide an ideal environment for companies spanning various sectors such as financial services and retail, both within Bulgaria and throughout Europe, to convene and drive digital transformation efforts.

According to Infosys, the new centre will attract, reskill and upskill 500 new employees who will work on next-generation digital technologies including Infosys Cobalt Cloud Solutions, Infosys Topaz AI, automation, data and insights, IoT, 5G, and software engineering.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

