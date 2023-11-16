IT workers' body approaches Labour Ministry against alleged unethical transfer practices of TCS

IT workers' union NITES (Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate) has approached the Ministry of Labour and Employment against the alleged "unethical transfer practices" of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

An email to TCS seeking comments on the issue did not elicit a response.

NITES has issued a statement saying it received more than 180 complaints that TCS has allegedly been "systematically forcing" more than 2,000 employees to transfer to different cities without proper notice or consultation, causing immense hardship to them and their families.

Pune-based NITES claimed that the company has cautioned the employees that failure to comply with the transfer directions will result in disciplinary actions.

"We are deeply concerned about the unethical transfer practices of Tata Consultancy Services... We have urged the Ministry of Labour and Employment to investigate TCS' actions and take appropriate measures to protect IT workers from such unethical practices," NITES President Harpreet Singh Saluja said.

NITES claimed that TCS "is putting its employees through unnecessary hardship and is violating their rights".

It urged the Ministry of Labour and Employment to probe the company's transfer practices to determine if they are in violation of labour laws, and if so "take appropriate action" against the company.

"We urge the Ministry of Labour and Employment to take immediate action to investigate TCS' transfer practices and take appropriate action against the company. We also request the ministry to formulate new policies and regulations to protect IT workers from unethical transfer practices," NITES said in its letter to Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav.

NITES said it will continue to fight for the rights of IT workers and ensure that they are not subjected to unethical practices such as forced transfers.

NITES, which focuses its attention and actions on protection of IT/ITES employees from various financial, legal, labour and social problems, said it represents the collective voice of IT professionals across the nation.