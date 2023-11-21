Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Discover
Startup Spotlight
More
CompaniesPartner with UsMyStoryYS Research
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

News

Schneider Electric opens $1.7M battery lab in Bengaluru

The newly inaugurated lab will carry out R&D work on battery technologies to pave the way for sustainable energy solutions.

Press Trust of India8284 Stories
Schneider Electric opens $1.7M battery lab in Bengaluru

Tuesday November 21, 2023,

1 min Read

Energy and automation solutions provider ﻿Schneider Electric﻿ on Tuesday said it has set up a battery lab at an investment of $1.7 million (around Rs 14 crore) in Bengaluru.


The newly inaugurated lab will carry out research and development (R&D) work on battery technologies to pave the way for sustainable energy solutions.

Also Read
Schneider Electric India lines up Rs 3,200 Cr capex by 2026: CEO & MD Deepak Sharma

The facility will advance diagnostic equipment and have modern safety systems and dedicated testing chambers to ensure optimal performance of the batteries and adherence to safety standards, the company said in a statement.


Schneider Electric India is a subsidiary of French firm Schneider Electric. The company has 30 factories in the country. Among these, five smart factories are located in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

Edited by Suman Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

News

Adani Green Energy net profit jumps 149% to Rs 371 Cr in Q2

3

Technology

NeevCloud launches AI SuperCloud, Yellow.ai on AWS marketplace

4

AI Gen

She's India's 2nd Richest Self-Made Woman with a Net Worth of Rs.36,100 Cr

5

life skills

The art of strategic thinking: 4 game-changing tactics

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter