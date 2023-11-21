Schneider Electric opens $1.7M battery lab in Bengaluru

Energy and automation solutions provider ﻿Schneider Electric﻿ on Tuesday said it has set up a battery lab at an investment of $1.7 million (around Rs 14 crore) in Bengaluru.





The newly inaugurated lab will carry out research and development (R&D) work on battery technologies to pave the way for sustainable energy solutions.

The facility will advance diagnostic equipment and have modern safety systems and dedicated testing chambers to ensure optimal performance of the batteries and adherence to safety standards, the company said in a statement.





Schneider Electric India is a subsidiary of French firm Schneider Electric. The company has 30 factories in the country. Among these, five smart factories are located in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai.