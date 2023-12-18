Accenture launches generative AI studio in Bengaluru

Global technology services company Accenture has launched a generative AI Studio in Bengaluru. The studio will bring together the company’s talent and technology investments to offer a full stack of generative AI capabilities to optimise business processes and enable enterprise reinvention.

According to a statement, Accenture’s data and AI team and clients will co-create solutions with a modern data and AI foundation, LLM architecture, ecosystems partnerships, talent, and responsible AI frameworks.

The studio is a part of Accenture’s $3 billion investment in data and AI. It will tap into the strategic investments made in Accenture’s Centre for Advanced AI for clients and will draw upon Accenture’s 1,450+ pending and issued patents in AI, and learnings from over 300 active generative AI projects. The studio will also offer recently launched services such as the proprietary gen AI model “switchboard,” customisation techniques, model managed services, and specialised training programmes.

Aurionpro Transit partners with Vix Technology for smart ticketing

Aurionpro Transit, an Aurionpro company and a provider of smart ticketing and payment solutions for transit, has entered into a partnership with Vix Technology.

As part of this collaboration, Aurionpro Transit will design and develop All-in-One Driver Console (DC120) and Mobile Data Terminal (MDT10), innovative in-bus solutions which will streamline transit operations by providing a central on-vehicle hub for various functions from ticketing to communications.

MDT10 is a tablet device that enables vehicle tracking and driver assistance. Drivers can utilise the touchscreen display to access various features, such as communicating with controllers in the back office and delivering information to passengers via onboard displays.

Pidge launches fleet management solution

Pidge, a logistics technology company, has introduced TRACE—a solution for effective fleet management. According to the company, TRACE being device-agnostic, integrates with any fleet tracking tool, including portable devices, mobile applications, and SIM-based tracking. This solution provides detailed real-time insights, live on-ground events, and immediate alerts that enable decentralised teams to resolve exceptions.

Pidge noted that the decision-making capability of TRACE helps optimise all parts of the supply chain operations, delivering cost savings to businesses and helping identify missed revenue opportunities.

Tata Elxsi and Tata Motors bags German Design Award

Design company Tata Elxsi along with Tata Motors, one of India’s leading automotive companies has bagged the German Design Award 2024. The award was given in the category of Excellent Product Design award for their contribution to the Tata Motors Gen 3 HMI design.

Tata Motors Gen 3 HMI, crafted by Tata Elxsi, represents a futuristic digital cockpit experience designed primarily for Electric Vehicles (EV) and then adapted for Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicles. Tata Elxsi was involved in consumer research, detailed digital and experience design, prototyping and validation.

The jury remarked, “The digital vehicle cockpit 'Gen 3 HMI' from Tata Elxsi combines 2D and 3D optics in its modern and progressive design. The displays not only provide information on the technical status of the vehicle but also increase safety by providing information on driving style.”