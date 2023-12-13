Amazon.in integrates Gen AI in product reviews; Tally unveils Tally Prime 4.0

Amazon India unveils Gen AI-driven customer reviews

Online marketplace ﻿Amazon﻿ India has launched AI-generated review highlights, a new feature that provides a short paragraph right on the product detail page highlighting the product features and customer sentiment frequently mentioned across written reviews.

The company said it will empower customers with enhanced product insights, enabling them to make informed purchase decisions with greater ease and confidence.

According to the company, by providing a snapshot of the common themes from reviews, the highlights enable buyers to determine whether a product aligns with their needs and expectations before delving into detailed reviews. Furthermore, the feature facilitates easy navigation to specific reviews that address particular product attributes.

Tally Solutions launches TallyPrime 4.0

Homegrown business software company Tally Solutions has launched TallyPrime 4.0 to address the growing requirements of the MSME segment. According to the company, the latest version has intuitive dashboards and allows for easier import of data from MS Excel and WhatsApp.

Tally Solutions MD Tejas Goenka said, “With TallyPrime 4.0, our focus remains on elevating the user experience and helping business owners do their business more professionally and efficiently. The release offers a suite of new, robust functionalities designed to streamline business management and facilitate seamless interaction with data.”

The company aims to achieve a 50% growth in its customer base and a CAGR of 40% in the next 2-3 years.

Acer to expand in Indian market

Global PC company Acer is expanding in the Indian market with strategic initiatives aimed at fostering growth, innovation, and sustainability. As a pivotal market for Acer, the company has unveiled comprehensive expansion plans in the country to venture into new segments like consumer electronics, eMobility, and AI PCs with a strong emphasis on eco-friendly products.

In collaboration with local ODMs, Acer is producing Make in India IT hardware products, including laptops, desktops, tablets, servers, workstations, PC monitors, and more, with a manufacturing capacity of over three million units annually.

Acer Chairman and CEO Jason Chen said, “As we set our sights on the dynamic and rapidly growing Indian market, I am truly optimistic about the immense opportunities it presents for Acer. The Indian landscape is a thriving ground for innovation and expansion, and we believe in the potential of the Indian consumer base. Acer is committed to delivering cutting-edge technology, including AI PCs, that aligns seamlessly with their evolving needs through conscious technology."

Lentra unveils AI-powered lending cloud platform

﻿Lentra﻿, a SaaS fintech startup, has introduced its intelligent lending cloud platform, designed to address the evolving need for vernacular languages to expand reach, accelerate processing speeds, and reduce the cost of operation.

The company has introduced three AI-driven products and has incorporated 40 new functionalities into its existing products. It is also actively advancing applications of AI in intelligently automating solutions for banks and NBFCs in India.

These initiatives include leveraging machine learning models to identify potential borrower segments within the existing customer base and employing AI for intelligent customer engagement and lead nurturing. It utilises behavioural intelligence to enhance upsell and cross-sell opportunities by implementing hyper-personalised product recommendations for the bank.

Indian enterprises proactive on AI investments: Automation Anywhere report

About 63% of Indian enterprises are proactively directing investments towards AI and ML for the automation of their business processes in the next 12 months, witnessing 85% growth in AI investments since last year, Automation Anywhere, a robotic process automation company, in its fourth edition Automation Now and Next report, said.

Further, 33% of these enterprises are strategically planning to adopt Gen AI as a driving force for growth, reflecting a forward-looking approach towards innovative technologies in pursuit of business optimisation and transformation.

Currently, over 78% of enterprises say productivity gains are the desired impact of automation, surpassing all other KPIs. The report predicts to see more AI-driven innovations, especially as Gen AI deployments increases, with 72% of the respondents globally investing in AI/ML over the next 12 months.

At the same time, there are also certain challenges in the adoption of AI technologies by Indian enterprises, which revolve around data, regulatory and ethical concerns, technical complexities, and data security.