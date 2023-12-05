IBM and Meta launch global AI alliance, IIT Bombay among 50-plus institutions

IBM and Meta have partnered to launch a new platform for artificial intelligence (AI) in collaboration with 50 other organisations, including technology companies and academic institutions. IIT Bombay is part of this initiative.

Dubbed the AI Alliance, the platform promises to be an open community and deploy this technology in a responsible manner. This initiative shows the growing interest among technology companies globally to get a strong foothold in AI, where others like Microsoft-backed OpenAI have already made headway.

Professor Varsha Apte, Head, Department of Computer Science and Engineering at IIT Bombay, said, “The Computer Science Department of IIT Bombay is excited to be part of the AI Alliance. We hope to contribute towards creating and deploying speech and language models over more diverse languages, accents and dialects, while also investigating foundation models for better representation of structurally rich information.”

According to a statement, the AI Alliance is designed to support open innovation and open science in this field. It will focus on fostering an open community and enabling developers and researchers to accelerate responsible innovation in AI while ensuring scientific rigour, trust, safety, security, diversity, and economic competitiveness.

Other members of the AI alliance include AMD, Dell Technologies, Oracle, Intel, Red Hat, ServiceNow, Sony Group, Hugging Face, Imperial College London, Cornell University, Harvard University, and Yale University, among others.

The alliance will pool resources and knowledge from all the institutions while providing a platform for sharing and developing solutions to enable the responsible development and use of AI systems at a global scale. It also aims to foster an AI hardware accelerator ecosystem through contributions and adoption of essential enabling software technology.

It will also support global AI skills-building and exploratory research along with developing educational content for the public.

IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna said, “The progress we continue to witness in AI is a testament to open innovation and collaboration across communities of creators, scientists, academics and business leaders. This is a pivotal moment in defining the future of AI. IBM is proud to partner with like-minded organisations through the AI Alliance to ensure this open ecosystem drives an innovative AI agenda underpinned by safety, accountability and scientific rigour."