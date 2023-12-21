Infosys bags five-year IT deal from LKQ Europe

Infosys bags 5-year deal from LKQ Europe

Infosys has announced a 5-year collaboration with LKQ Europe, one of the leading distributors of automotive aftermarket parts for cars, commercial vans, and industrial vehicles in Europe.

Following multiple strategic acquisitions, LKQ has envisioned a corporate programme that entails harmonising business processes, improving product availability, and enabling faster delivery to end customers. Under this collaboration, Infosys will assist in integrating and standardising disparate business processes and systems to enable synergies and achieve economies of scale.

According to a statement, Infosys was chosen as a strategic partner to lead LKQ Europe’s IT-related business transformation owing to its strong credentials in ERP deployment, and commitment to long-term collaboration. LKQ Europe will leverage Infosys’ industry expertise in automotive and distribution solutions and implement systems with robust capabilities to drive sustainable productivity and support their long-term business objectives.

McDonald’s expands partnership with Accenture

McDonald’s Corporation and Accenture have announced an expansion of their strategic partnership to help execute McDonald’s strategy to leverage the latest edge technology and apply generative AI solutions across its restaurants worldwide to improve operations as well as customer and crew experience. Through this work, McDonald’s also will enhance the digital capabilities of its employees.

This partnership will help support McDonald’s technology strategy which aims to leverage scale and unlock greater speed and efficiency for customers, restaurant teams, and employees. This includes the acceleration of automation innovation from equipment manufacturers, allowing restaurant general managers to quickly spot and enact solutions to reduce business disruptions, ultimately reducing complexity for restaurant crew and leading to customer benefits such as hotter, fresher food.

This phase of innovation is also designed to build an even stronger technology team at McDonald's. Accenture will help train and support McDonald’s global workforce by using Accenture’s learning and development programmes, online training courses, and boot camps for emerging talent to ensure the workforce has the AI, data and edge computing skills needed in the digital era.

Coforge forms GenAI partnership with Microsoft

Coforge Limited, a digital services company, has announced an initiative with Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to aid the adoption of Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) across enterprises. Coforge's Generative AI solutions offer enterprises a comprehensive toolkit to address complex challenges and unlock new growth opportunities using AI.

Coforge's Generative AI solutions, using Azure OpenAI Service, enable creative problem-solving and optimising processes at scale. They enhance decision-making with data-driven insights, elevate customer interactions, streamline operations, and accelerate digital transformation efforts.

This announcement follows Coforge's recent launch of Coforge Quasar, a Gen AI Platform designed to build Enterprise AI capabilities. It comes pre-loaded with a comprehensive set of APIs readily available for integration. Coforge also recently launched Quasar Responsible AI—a comprehensive solution to ensure AI is ethical, fair, transparent, and regulatory compliant.