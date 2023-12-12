JLR partners with Tata Communications for digital transformation

Luxury car brand JLR has partnered with Tata Communications for digital transformation, paving the way for new standards such as Industry 4.0 and advanced analytics.

Under this partnership, Tata Communications will deploy its cloud-first, software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) technology, connecting all JLR’s 128 sites worldwide. This connected capability—between JLR’s global HQ and its plants, warehouses, sales centres, data centres and cloud services—is expected to boost supply chain efficiency and security.

Further, it will power the production of JLR’s next-generation vehicles, a key part of its Reimagine strategy, and provide the connectivity foundation for the next phase of digital transformation for the organisation.

This will enable JLR to bring in AI-powered and real-time data capturing, monitoring, and analysis to improve production line performance. Through predictive risk management controls, the carmaker will be able to identify potential anomalies more effectively.

Tata Communications has started the implementation of the network transformation programme and will complete the deployment by 2025.

Wipro bags new order from insurance company RSA

Wipro has entered into an agreement with general insurance company RSA to accelerate the latter's migration to the cloud and build a compliant, secure, and scalable IT infrastructure. The three-year engagement builds on Wipro and RSA’s existing relationship, which began in 2016.

This contract will accompany RSA on its journey over the next couple of years to modernise its infrastructure and the use of cloud technology. It will also support the delivery of a range of operational services to enable a connected business environment and support RSA’s growth objectives. The resulting state-of-the-art infrastructure will optimise service delivery and enhance RSA’s customer and employee experience through automation.

Dell Technologies and AMD expand Gen AI solutions portfolio

Dell Technologies and AMD are expanding the Dell Generative AI Solutions portfolio, continuing to enable advanced workloads and offer businesses more choices to continue their Gen AI journeys.

A statement read: ensuring organisations have access to the compute power needed to fuel their innovation engine is critical, in the context of the surging growth of data in today’s AI landscape. The expansion to the portfolio means that together, Dell and AMD will now offer customers more choice to power their AI and Gen AI workloads.

It added that this new technology highlights a pivotal role played by open ecosystems and silicon diversity in empowering customers with simple, trusted, and tailored solutions to bring AI to their data.

HCLTech signs MoU with UPES to develop solutions for oil & gas industry

HCLTech has signed a MoU with UPES Dehradun, Uttarakhand, a private university, to collaborate on developing advanced solutions for the oil and gas industry with a focus on sustainability solutions.

Students and research scholars from UPES Dehradun will have the opportunity to intern with HCLTech and on successful completion, select candidates will be offered employment in the company’s oil and gas consulting team.

The collaboration is expected to add rigour to HCLTech’s expertise in developing digital solutions and leveraging AI in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons, offering value to oil and gas companies.

DeepTek.ai unveils AI-powered chest X-ray solution

﻿DeepTek﻿, a provider of AI solutions for medical imaging, unveiled Augmento X-Ray, a CADe chest X-ray AI solution powered by the US FDA, designed to reduce radiologist workload and improve the quality of chest X-ray reporting.

Chest radiography is the most common medical imaging tool used in routine clinical practices to identify different disease findings. With 3.5 billion annual X-rays performed, 1.5 billion dedicated to chest examinations, the need for precise interpretation is critical. However, due to heavy workloads and a scarcity of experienced radiologists, timely reporting of every image is not always possible, potentially leading to missed detections.

The shortage of radiologists accentuates the significance of AI in tackling this challenge head-on. According to the company, Augmento X-Ray helps in reducing the workload of radiologists by around 30-50%. It further claimed that the solution also provides in-depth analysis for a wide spectrum of lung, pleura, and cardiac findings, as well as detection of foreign bodies and hardware within the chest.