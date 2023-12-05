Yotta Data Services partners with NVIDIA for GPU computing

Yotta Data Services forms partnership with NVIDIA

Yotta Data Services will collaborate with ﻿NVIDIA﻿ to deliver GPU computing infrastructure and platforms for its Shakti Cloud platform. With this offering, Yotta customers can train large language models (LLMs) and other AI workloads serving the needs of Indian, Asian, and broader global markets.

Yotta has already placed a large order for NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs, a powerful GPU for AI and HPC workloads, and plans to go operational with 4096 GPUs by January 2024 and 16,384 GPUs by June 2024.

With complete support from NVIDIA and a shared vision to develop India’s sovereign AI landscape, Yotta also plans to scale up its GPU stable to 32,768 by the end of 2025. It will directly address the huge demand for high-performance GPUs by research labs, enterprises, and startups for HPC and AI workloads.

Dell Technologies’ mobile solar community initiative meets target

Dell Technologies said it has met its target of impacting two million beneficiaries through the Mobile Solar Community Hubs launched last year in India. These mobile hubs are technology-enabled and equipped with requisite devices, including laptops, television screens for broadcasting messages, solar panels to power devices, 4G internet hotspot facility and self-paced learning content, to help the community access online services.

The goal of these mobile hubs is to travel from town to town providing internet and computer technology to local community members. Dell has a global goal of impacting one billion lives by 2030 and is committed to achieving it through a combination of going deep into communities of need, scaling through partnerships, and providing digital inclusion resources and programmes.

In partnership with the Common Service Centres Scheme (CSC), Dell and Learning Links Foundation have deployed solar-powered hubs in six aspirational districts as identified by the government. Key beneficiaries include students, youth, and women who are supported with training in digital and financial literacy, technical skills, entrepreneurship, career guidance, and revenue-generating services guidance towards future job creation and achieving financial sustainability.

redBus to adopt MoEngage’s custom engagement platform

Bus ticketing platform ﻿redBus﻿ will adopt MoEngage's customer engagement platform to offer hyper-personalised customer experiences at scale.

According to a statement, MoEngage’s AI-powered, insights-led platform will help redBus create targeted customer segments and drive a comprehensive customer engagement strategy. The platform will equip the ticketing brand with easy-to-use features, enabling customised, seamless, and relevant journeys for the end consumer.

redBus opted for MoEngage to resolve several concerns on the customer engagement front. The online bus ticketing platform hopes to better orchestrate customer journeys across the lifecycle. This is where MoEngage's AI-powered capabilities will come in handy; whether it is predicting consumers' wants and needs or the best time to reach them, on the right channels, and using the right message.

WSO2 forms partnership with Microsoft

Technology company WSO2 has partnered with Microsoft to empower startups to develop cloud-native applications on Microsoft Azure with Choreo to strengthen the Indian startup ecosystem.

Choreo—a cloud-native internal developer platform of WSO2 will offer startups in India complete access to cloud-native app development resources, support, and technical expertise.

Choreo is built on top of Microsoft Azure, making it suited for development teams that rely on the Azure cloud platform. Leveraging 30-plus Azure services, including Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS), Azure Key Vault, and Azure DevOps, it provides a pre-integrated development platform on Azure, thereby simplifying cloud-native app development, increasing developer productivity, and enabling customers to get their digital products to market faster.